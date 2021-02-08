Sask. sets 13 new cold-weather records as deep freeze continues

The never-ending deep freeze continues to yield record lows in Saskatchewan but maybe, just maybe, there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

Environment Canada announced that 13 areas of the province set new low-temperature records on Thursday.

Saskatoon broke a record set in 1905 and reported a temperature of –39.2 C. Record keeping in the area started in 1900.

In the Meadow Lake area, temperatures as low as –40.4 were reported, breaking the previous record of –39.7 set in 1979. Record keeping in the area started in 1959.

In the Yorkton area –39.1 was recorded, breaking the record of –37.2 set in 1967. Record keeping there started in 1941.

In the Cypress Hills area, –33.6 was the recorded low breaking a record of –30.0 set in 1923. Record keeping there started in 1918.

Other records set on Thursday included:

Assiniboia area, –33.1.

Elbow area, –37.7.

Kindersley area, –36.9.

Last Mountain Lake area, –37.7

Outlook area, –35.8.

Rockglen area, –33.3.

Rosetown area, –39.2.

Watrous area, –36.7.

Wynyard area, –36.4.

Remember what warmth felt like? Well, Environment Canada's website showed what some might call improvement for a majority of the province by next week, when nearly every region forecasted temperatures in the negative teens, rather than negative twenties.