$120M expansion set for remand centre at Saskatoon jail

The Saskatchewan government says it will spend $120 million to expand the remand centre at the Saskatoon correctional centre.

That's the area of the jail that houses people who have been charged with crimes but haven't been convicted.

When the expansion is done, there will be 216 cells capable of holding 427 people.

The province said a major focus of the project is to make sure that high-risk accused, such as rival gang members, can be segregated from each other.

Design work on the project is scheduled to start this summer.