1,200 bikes stolen in Regina so far this year: police

There have been about 1,200 bike thefts in Regina so far in 2019, according to the Regina Police Service.

That's more than double the amount stolen in all of 2013, the earliest year charted in statistics provided to CBC by police, and more than the 1,081 recorded stolen in all of 2018.

On Tuesday, a 57-year-old man was caught with 70 stolen bikes in his home. Police also busted a 40-year-man in September for bike theft. The man was arrested with more than 40 stolen bikes in his possession.

Police said there's no indication that either of the men knew each other.

The issue hits close to home for Ward 3 councillor, Andrew Stevens; he caught someone in his garage attempting to steal his bike on Thursday.

"This isn't the first time," Stevens said. "By the time I had gotten outside, they had opened the garage door and disappeared."

I certainly don't believe that more police are the answer. - Andrew Stevens, Ward 3 councillor for Regina, on crime in the city

He said the would-be thieves were using a skill saw from his garage to saw through his bike lock. Stevens noticed some tools were missing from his garage but the lock held and his bike was still there.

Stevens decided that leaving his car empty and unlocked is preferable to locking it, because people would rummage through it and it's easier to clean it up than deal with a broken window.

Ironically, Stevens will be presenting a motion to council at a future meeting which will be asking the city and it's partners to work together to identify the root causes of crime in Regina.

"There is no easy solution. We're talking about petty theft in this case," Stevens said. "I certainly don't believe that more police are the answer."

Stevens said council has estimated it would cost around half a million dollars to add four new police officer positions to the city's force.

He would rather see that money used to invest in programs to identify and address why people are willing to steal a bike that may only fetch them $20 to $30, or end up abandoned somewhere.

While Stevens admitted that he went out to his garage on Thursday morning to confront the people who were allegedly up to no good, he called on residents to take a rational approach when addressing the crimes they may see in their neighbourhood.

"Some of the neighbourhood watch Facebook groups and some of the other responses I've seen pop up are basically community vigilantes, and they're not passive responses," he said.

"If we don't address this, people on both sides are just going to become more armed and violent and people are right to be angry and pissed off, you feel violated … We need to get to the heart of this. Violence and violent responses are not the solution."

Stealing bikes a crime of opportunity: investigator

Regina Police Service online property investigator Sgt. Shelly Sulymka said her unit monitors social media and online sales sites for stolen goods.

Those platforms are used for the sale of stolen bikes "quite frequently," according to Sulymka.

"We've laid some charges of stolen property off of those investigations," she said. "Having said that, not everything going through the sites is stolen either, nor can we necessarily prove it is."

Sulymka said some of the 70 stolen bikes recovered earlier this week were taken in 2018. She said police don't believe the bikes were in the house for more than six months to a year.

She couldn't speculate on the 57-year-man's motive behind stealing so many bikes but did say the issue of stolen bikes has been prevalent over the last few months.

"It's somewhat a crime of opportunity; sometimes the locks are cut off of bikes, sometimes they aren't," Sulymka said.

"Unfortunately it's an easy crime because people don't know the serial number on their bikes or they chose not to report their bikes stolen."

She said people should report any suspicious activities to police or to the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods organization.

For people worried about protecting their property, or recovering it if it's stolen, she recommended taking pictures and documenting any serial numbers that may be there.