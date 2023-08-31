Regina police ask for help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Regina police say Bailey Gordon, 12, has gone missing and are asking for help finding her.

Gordon is described as a First Nations girl with shoulder length reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a Nike branded sweater with black sandals.

She was last seen around midnight on Aug. 27 on the 300 block of Angus Street, which is near the North Money Mart on Albert Street.

Gordon is about 165 centimetres in height and weighs 73 kilograms, with a medium-to-heavy build.

Police say Gordon has scars on her arms and legs.

Police also say there is no evidence Gordon has been harmed, but she is considered at risk because of her age.

Anyone with information on Gordon's whereabouts is encouraged to call RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.