12-year-old charged with uttering threats after social media post: Regina police

A 12-year-old has been charged with uttering threats after a student at a school in Regina's Al Ritchie neighbourhood was threatened on social media, according to police.

A school resource officer received a call from a principal at the school about the alleged threats on Friday.

Officers quickly determined the victim was not in imminent danger, and the youth accused of making the threats was not at the school in question.

Police say they learned the student at the school was threatened via social media, in a post that included images of the 12-year-old accused with what appeared to be a firearm.

They determined the 12-year-old who made the post and victim were known to each other. Police located the youth at a different location and arrested him, but were unable to locate a firearm, according to a Friday news release.

The youth now faces charges related to uttering threats and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which allows criminal charges to be laid against minors as young as 12.

He will appear in court on Monday.