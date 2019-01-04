12-year-old boy missing in Regina

Regina police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday evening.

Shamus Martin was last spotted on the 3800 block of Albert Street near Golden Mile Mall around 7:30 p.m.

No picture of Martin is available but he's described as being five feet seven inches tall, aboriginal in appearance with a medium build.

He has short black hair and was wearing a grey and black jacket, black pants, a black cap and red and black hightop shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.