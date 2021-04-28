11 tickets handed out after Saskatoon rally against COVID-19 restrictions

Police in the Bridge City handed out 11 tickets to what they described as "key participants" of a weekend rally held in Saskatoon to protest COVID-19 restrictions and measures such as mask-wearing.

Saturday's event was billed by organizers as a "children's freedom rally fun day in the park."

On Wednesday, the Saskatoon Police Service said the tickets were issued for violating public health orders and that enforcement in Saskatoon may be expanded in the future as COVID-19 transmission increases.

"Enforcement is not always visible and may occur after the fact," a police news release said.

"Issuing tickets for violations of the public health order can take time as police work to confirm identification and review evidence."

Current public health orders in the province limit public gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and more charges could be laid.

The police service is also consulting with provincial health and justice departments about how to handle those who repeatedly violate public health orders, Wednesday's news release said.

Police said to the best of their knowledge, no one attended Saturday's rally after being ordered to self-isolate.

Anyone who was ordered to self-isolate and failed to do so may be subject to a public health detention order, the release said.