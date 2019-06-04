Queen City Ex to feature two $10,000 esports tournaments

The Queen City Exhibition is expanding into the world of esports, with two $10,000 tournaments — one for Fortnite and the other for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate —on tap for this summer.

On August 2, players can compete for their share of a $10,000 prize pool — and a top prize of $7,500 — at the Saskatchewan Fortnite Championships.

"Fortnite, it's really like the Reese cup of video games, two great flavours that go together," Matt Valgardson said with a laugh.

Valgardson is the host of the Nerdcore Cabaret, a radio show on CJTR about all things nerdy, including video games.

"It's just a quick, easy, fun game to get into," he said. "It seems to be really inviting atmosphere."

People can play to qualify every hour on July 31, August 1, and August 2, before the playoffs on the evening of August 2. Pre-registration is required.

Fortnite is a battle royale style game, where players enter into an arena and compete to eliminate each other until the last person standing is the winner.

Matt Valgardson is the host of the Nerdcore Cabaret, a radio show on CJTR Thursdays at 8 p.m. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The popularity of Fortnite has spread, with some things from the game, such as the "floss" dance, becoming cultural phenomena.

Watching people play is fun for fans and spectators, Valgardson said.

"It's just really great to see the game up there," he said. "If you love the game, watching people excel at it is always a fantastic experience."

Having prize money is huge, especially for Saskatchewan, Valgardson said.

"It's got to be the largest pot that I've ever heard of for an event, especially out here in the prairies," he said.

Fortnite, and the distraction it creates for athletes, is becoming an increasing concern for teams and coaches. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The exhibition is also working with SKL Esports to put on SmashFest 5, a tournament for the game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. That tournament will also feature a $10,000 prize pool, organizers say.

Past SmashFests have been held at the University of Regina, in Edmonton and in Saskatoon and have drawn around 200 players. It will feature a large stage with big screens for players and viewers to watch on August 3 and 4.

Seeing this event come to Regina shows the province is no longer a 'fly over territory' when it comes to esports, Valgardson said.

"There is a demand for it right here in the province," he said. "It's a really interesting way of adding a fun new flavour to the exhibition as well."

Players from across Saskatchewan gathered at the Bear Claw Casino in White Bear to participate in a Fortnite: Battle Royale tournament hosted there on Nov. 24. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

People not interested in competing can still game. There will be gaming consoles setup for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on July 31, computers for League of Legends and Rainbow Six Siege on August 1st, and demos throughout the week.

Everything is being held at Hall A in the International Trade Centre.