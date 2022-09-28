This year's Grey Cup game in Regina has sold out

The first Grey Cup game to be held at Regina's Mosaic Stadium is now sold out.

More than 33,000 fans are set to fill the stands for the championship game on Nov. 20. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. CST.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Canadian Football League (CFL) made the announcement Monday morning.

"The Grey Cup is more than a game — it's about unity, strength and community," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie in the news release.

"It's a shared legacy between our great game, our world-class players and our incredible fans, and we couldn't be more excited to gather in a packed-to-the-brim Mosaic Stadium, to write the 109th chapter of this story together."

"We have been absolutely floored by the support that we have received for the 109th Grey Cup in Saskatchewan," added Craig Reynolds — the Riders' president and CEO, who is also co-chair of this year's Grey Cup festival.

"We are looking forward to hosting fans from across the country at Mosaic Stadium for the championship game, and thousands more for a once-in-a-life time celebration of Canadian football at our Grey Cup festival."

The festival is scheduled to begin on Nov. 15 in Saskatoon, before moving to Regina later in the week.

It will feature family-friendly events, a tailgate party and concerts with artists like the Hunter Brothers. Event tickets are to go on sale next month.