10-year-old starts business selling worms during the pandemic

Money is tight for a lot of Saskatchewan families — and the Ball family in Prince Albert is no different. So, when 10-year-old Cohen Ball wanted to buy some new shoes during the pandemic, he started his own business.

"I just wanted to make some spare money because there were a lot of things that I was wanting and my parents would say, save your money, so I just thought of, like, why don't I start a business?" Cohen said on Saskatchewan Weekend.

His business, Baller's Crawlers, sells nightcrawlers for fishing.

Cohen picks the earthworms at night on his front lawn and in the backyard.

"We go out around 10:30 with our headlamps and a container and they're just, like, laying across our front lawn," he said.

"You just got to be, like, really light on your feet and quiet. Because even the slightest … vibration will make them go back into their holes."

Cohen Ball says picking nightcrawlers requires a gentle touch. (Supplied by Laren Ball)

The whole family pitches in to help pick the worms.

Once they pick the worms, they'll keep them in large tubs layered with dirt, shredded newspaper, and moss, grass or leaves.

"That's home for them until you pack them up and sell them," Cohen said.

Cohen Ball picks the earthworms in advance and keeps them in a comfortable environment until his customers are ready to pick up their order. (Supplied by Laren Ball)

Cohen's dad Laren Ball estimates Cohen has made about $650, selling the worms for $3.50 per dozen.

"I'm super proud of my son," Laren said. "My wife and I have had some talks about, you know, wow, he's getting super busy, how are we going to do this?"

Sometimes they'll pick 100 worms a night, Cohen said.

"I see him applying these different strategies to try and collect his nightcrawlers … and right now he's out-picking me two to one," Laren said.

Everyone in the family has been helping Cohen Ball complete his earthworm orders. (Supplied by Laren Ball)

Laren said he's been picking the worms for years to take on his own fishing trips and Cohen came up with the idea to turn it into a business venture.

"He knows that it takes a lot of hard work and sometimes, you know, you might not feel up to going to pick but you've got five or six people needing worms for the next week that you need to fill their orders."

Cohen said he hopes he can continue running the business for as long as he can, and is already making plans for next year.