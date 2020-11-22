10 schools across Sask. add new measures after positive COVID-19 cases

School boards across the province have made several announcements regarding positive COVID-19 cases, and have added new measures including cancelling activities or pivoting to online learning.

The Prairie Valley School Division board of education announced Friday that masks are now mandatory for every student, including pre-kindergarten to Grade 3. It also said all extracurricular activities will be cancelled until Jan. 4, 2021.

Prairie Valley said Lumsden High School is shutting down and transitioning to online learning for two weeks due to several individuals testing positive for COVID-19. There was no word on if those who tested positive were students or staff members.

It said students for the high school will have Monday off as teachers prepare for the transition, and online learning will begin on Tuesday. In-person teaching won't resume until Dec. 7.

Prairie Valley said Lumsden Elementary School will continue as normal.

The Regina Public Schools division said there are positive cases in four schools including Grant Road School, Wilfred Hunt School, Albert Community School and Scott Collegiate. It said each school has one positive case.

The division said close contacts of the individuals are moving to online learning for one week and the affected persons won't return to in-person learning until Dec. 2.

Within the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools division, multiple schools have positive COVID-19 cases and affected classrooms will begin online learning starting Monday.

The schools affected are Bethlehem Catholic High School, St. Dominic School, École St. Peter School, École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville and E.D. Feehan Catholic High School.

The division did not say when in-person classes would resume.