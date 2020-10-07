COVID-19 in Sask: 10 new cases, 11 recoveries reported Wednesday, potential exposure at Regina businesses

Saskatchewan reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more recoveries Wednesday.

The new cases bring the total reported to 1,994, of which 138 are considered active. To date, 1,832 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Four of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon area, one is in the central west, one is in the central east, three are in the Regina area and one is in the south east zone.

The location of one case has been pending since Tuesday, but it has now been assigned to the central east zone.

There are now five people in hospital for COVID-19 in the province. Four are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one is in intensive care in Regina.

Potential COVID-19 exposure in Regina

The Saskatch​​ewan Health Authority said a person who was likely infectious with COVID-19 was at the following Regina businesses:

Dad's Organic Market, 42​5 Victoria Ave., Oct. 3 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CST.

Jolly's M​edical Supplies, 120 Victoria Ave., Oct. 3 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST.

The health authority advises anyone who was at these locations on the spe​​cified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had, or currently have, symptoms of COVID-19 and call HealthLine 811 to book a test.

Anyone who was at the any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.

