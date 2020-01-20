10 businesses, RM offices robbed in 5 towns on Friday

RCMP are looking for suspects who robbed 10 businesses and rural municipality offices in five different towns on Friday.

The break-and-enters happened early Friday in communities along Highway 40, Highway 3 and Highway 378, beginning in Hafford and finishing in Rabbit Lake.

RCMP said the same people may be responsible for all the incidents and they are believed to be driving a small grey or silver SUV.

Business owners and employees said the thieves were caught on video and appear to be efficient and well-prepared.