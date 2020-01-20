10 businesses, RM offices robbed in 5 towns on Friday
The break-and-enters happened early Friday in communities along Highway 40, Highway 3 and Highway 378, beginning in Hafford and finishing in Rabbit Lake.
Business owners, employees say the thieves were caught on video and appear to be well-prepared
RCMP are looking for suspects who robbed 10 businesses and rural municipality offices in five different towns on Friday.
RCMP said the same people may be responsible for all the incidents and they are believed to be driving a small grey or silver SUV.
Business owners and employees said the thieves were caught on video and appear to be efficient and well-prepared.