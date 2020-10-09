1-year-old girl in Regina hospital after alleged aggravated assault

Regina police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a one-year-old girl was critically injured.

Police say that on Oct. 7 at 5:24 p.m. CST, EMS transporting the one-year-old to hospital called to report the incident. EMS told police the child had critical injuries suspected to be from physical abuse.

Officers with the Regina Children's Justice Centre — a group of police, child protection workers, child abuse physicians and Crown prosecutors — were called to investigate. They determined there was enough evidence to charge the 20-year-old, who is not related to the girl but lives in the same home.

The 20-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the life of the young girl. He made his first court appearance on Oct. 8.

Police say the toddler remains in hospital and continues to receive medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact The Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.