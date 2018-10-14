Skip to Main Content
1 person dead after early morning 'incident': Regina police

One person is dead after an early morning incident, Regina police say.

Death occurred on 900 block of Cameron Street

Police say one person is dead after an incident on the 900 block of Cameron Street. (Creeden Martell/CBC)

Regina police say one person is dead after an early morning incident in the North Central neighbourhood.

The death occurred on Sunday, police said in a press release.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and Regina Police Service are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

