1 man dead after canoe overturns in water: Black Lake RCMP

RCMP say one man is dead after a canoe overturned in a body of water in northern Saskatchewan.

Black Lake RCMP were dispatched to the scene about 50 kilometres north of Points North around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They found a man who had been in a canoe with another man when it overturned.

Officers began a search and later located the body of the other man. His next of kin have been notified and his name will not be released.

Investigation is ongoing.