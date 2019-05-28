Skip to Main Content
1 man dead after canoe overturns in water: Black Lake RCMP
1 man dead after canoe overturns in water: Black Lake RCMP

RCMP say one man is dead after a canoe overturned in a body of water in northern Saskatchewan.

Coroner is assisting investigation

RCMP say one man is dead after a canoe overturned in a northern Saskatchewan body of water over the weekend.

RCMP say one man is dead after a canoe overturned in a body of water in northern Saskatchewan.

Black Lake RCMP were dispatched to the scene about 50 kilometres north of Points North around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They found a man who had been in a canoe with another man when it overturned. 

Officers began a search and later located the body of the other man. His next of kin have been notified and his name will not be released.

Investigation is ongoing.

