1 in 3 Sask. young kids receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in first 2 weeks

It's been exactly two weeks since kids aged five to 11 years started getting COVID-19 vaccines in Saskatchewan.

Since then, 37,882 first doses have been administered to them, meaning 33.5 per cent of kids in that age group have received their first vaccine, while 1,753 are fully vaccinated — according to the province's dashboard.

In Regina, 42 per cent of the kids, or 10,503, have had one dose, while in Saskatoon, 38 per cent, or 12,005, have received it.

The Far North Central region has the lowest uptake in this age group, with four per cent — or 13 kids — having one dose and five who are fully vaccinated.

Here's how many kids in each region have received their first dose, as of Wednesday:

Far North West: 516 (14 per cent)

Far North Central: 13 (four per cent)

Far North East: 575 (18 per cent)

North West: 2,007 (24 per cent)

North Central: 2,285 (25 per cent)

North East: 1,104 (30 per cent)

Saskatoon: 12,005 (38 per cent)

Central West: 1,037 (33 per cent)

Central East: 2,436 (30 per cent)

Regina: 10,503 (42 per cent)

South West: 1,162 (36 per cent)

South Central: 1,352 (26 per cent)

South East: 2,464 (30 per cent)

The province's dashboard also notes that on Nov. 26 any 11 year olds who turned 12 in 2021 and were already fully vaccinated were moved into the five to 11 age range.

According to the government's website, it's best for kids to wait eight weeks between doses, but they can have the second dose as early as 21 days after the first.