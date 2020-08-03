1 dead, multiple collisions reported over August long weekend

One person is dead after numerous collisions were reported over the long weekend.

Parkland Ambulance says on August 1 at about 12:30 p.m. CST, paramedics were called to a collision north of Holbein, Sask. One person was found dead at the scene and three people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

RCMP say Shellbrook and Prince Albert RCMP were on scene at the collision on Municipal Road 693. RCMP say the road was blocked while the investigation was taking place.

Holbein, Sask., is about 30 kilometres west of Prince Albert.

On August 2, at 6:50 p.m., Beauval RCMP were on scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Highway 965 between Canoe Lake and Cole Bay, Sask.

RCMP say at the time the highway was blocked and the RCMP Traffic Analyst and STARS Air Ambulance were present as well. Cole Bay is about 350 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, Sask.

STARS Air Ambulance was also dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Broadview, Sask., area at about 10:52 p.m. CST on August 2. Broadview is about 152 kilometres east of Regina.

Parkland Ambulance paramedics were also called to a collision in Prince Albert where one person was taken to hospital in stable condition, and a vehicle collision on the Sturgeon Lake Reserve where four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.