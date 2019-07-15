1 killed, 1 injured in Montreal Lake rollover

RCMP say one person is dead after a rollover in Montreal Lake Friday.

Officers from the Waskesiu Lake and Montreal Lake RCMP were called to a single vehicle rollover in the community, which is 106 kilometres north of Prince Albert, at around 5:25 p.m. CST.

The vehicle was travelling south on Bird Avenue when it lost control and rolled, police said.

A 19-year-old male from Montreal Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers at the scene found evidence there had also been a passenger in the vehicle. Police located the 17-year-old passenger and he was taken to the Prince Albert hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The family of the dead man has been notified. RCMP say the accident is still under investigation.