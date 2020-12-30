1 dead after Christmas Eve fire in Gravelbourg, Sask.

A Gravelbourg, Sask., resident died in a fire on Christmas Eve, according to the local fire department.

In a social media post, the Gravelbourg Fire Department said it was called to a structure fire on the 200 block of First Avenue W. in the town at about 7:23 p.m. CST on Dec. 24.

When firefighters arrived, one side of the building was fully engulfed and crews aggressively attacked the inside. The crew removed the lone person in the home, who was unresponsive.

The person was taken by EMS to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP confirmed the person later died. RCMP say the fire has been determined to not be suspicious.