One dead after 4 vehicle crash on Highway 7 south of Saskatoon

RCMP say a man is dead and another was taken to hospital in serious condition after a four vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 7 between Delisle and Laura, Sask.

Laura is a hamlet about 60 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Warman RCMP, the Delisle Fire Department and Saskatoon EMS were called to the scene around 7:20 p.m. CST Tuesday.

They found one man dead at the scene. Another was taken to hospital by STARS in serious condition. No other injuries were reported by police.

A collision reconstructionist was also called to the scene.

Other than four vehicles being involved and road conditions being icy at the time, no other information was provided about the crash.

Travel was not recommended on the highway at the time of the collision.

The RCMP news release said crews from the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure attended the scene and sanded sections of the highway before it was reopened, due to the road conditions.