1 dead, 4 injured after rollover north of Regina

One man is dead and four are injured after a rollover on Sunday.

RCMP say on July 5 at about 3:35 p.m. CST, Southey RCMP were called to the 734 grid road east of Highway 6, near Regina.

A car with five people from Regina was travelling west on the 734 grid road — which was closed for construction — when it lost control and rolled into a ditch.

EMS pronounced a 51-year-old man dead on the scene. Two 21-year-old men were taken to hospital in Regina with serious and life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old man and 23-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service were on scene. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.