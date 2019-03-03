Skip to Main Content
1 dead, 2 injured after highway collision north of Carlyle

1 dead, 2 injured after highway collision north of Carlyle

RCMP say one of the vehicles hit a snow drift and lost control before hitting an oncoming vehicle.

RCMP say one of the vehicles hit a snow drift and lost control before hitting an oncoming vehicle

CBC News ·
RCMP officers from Carlyle and Broadview responded to a two vehicle collision on Saturday night that left two injured and one dead. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Carlyle and Broadview RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 9 Saturday night that left two people injured and one dead.

The collision occurred on Highway 9, around 30 kilometres north of Carlyle. According to the RCMP a southbound vehicle lost control after hitting a snow drift and careened into a northbound vehicle. 

At the scene of the collision emergency crews pronounced the driver of the southbound vehicle dead. The two people in the northbound vehicle were taken to hospital. One went to Kipling and the other was transported to Regina by STARS Air Ambulance.

RCMP Forensic Reconstructionists from Weyburn and Estevan are assisting the investigation. Emergency crews from Wawota and Kipling also responded to the initial collision. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us