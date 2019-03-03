1 dead, 2 injured after highway collision north of Carlyle

Carlyle and Broadview RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 9 Saturday night that left two people injured and one dead.

The collision occurred on Highway 9, around 30 kilometres north of Carlyle. According to the RCMP a southbound vehicle lost control after hitting a snow drift and careened into a northbound vehicle.

At the scene of the collision emergency crews pronounced the driver of the southbound vehicle dead. The two people in the northbound vehicle were taken to hospital. One went to Kipling and the other was transported to Regina by STARS Air Ambulance.

RCMP Forensic Reconstructionists from Weyburn and Estevan are assisting the investigation. Emergency crews from Wawota and Kipling also responded to the initial collision.