Sask.'s far north region now reporting 0 active COVID-19 cases after outbreak early in pandemic

Earlier this year there were 350 known active cases of COVID-19 in what was billed as Saskatchewan's far north region.

What was once billed as the far north was essentially the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. It was recently broken into three separate regions, far north west, far north east and far north central.

As of Thursday the province reported zero active cases of COVID-19 in the far north regions.

"It's really a great relief for the people, they have really been undergoing a very hard time," Dr. Rim Zayad, the medical health officer for the far north, said.

Zayad said communities still are on alert for the virus, but they're also enjoying the moment of relief.

She said demographic and social factors, like overcrowding, made isolation and physical distancing more challenging, which in turn made it much harder to control the virus's spread in northern Saskatchewan.

Zayad said that as the outbreak continued, northerners became very conscious of the medical health orders and localized precautions that were put in place.

She said three factors played a role in curtailing the northern outbreak: public health measures, building on strong relationships and localized community measures.

Among the community measures, she commended work on providing places for isolation, aggressive contact tracing, strategic communication and quick engagement.

Zayad said that while there's no cookie-cutter approach to coping with an outbreak, affected communities should focus on collaboration among local agencies and public health officials, deploying strategic action tactics quickly and building community relationships to tackle COVID-19.