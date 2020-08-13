Number of people in Canada who became ill from salmonella linked to onions rises: health agency
People advised not to eat, use, sell or serve onions from California company
The Public Health Agency of Canada says 100 more people have become ill from salmonella contamination linked to a recall of U.S.-grown onions, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 339.
The agency said no deaths have been reported, but 48 people have been hospitalized.
Those who became ill range in age from three to 100, and they ate red onions at home, at restaurants and in residential-care settings, the agency said.
As of Friday, the breakdown of confirmed cases includes 78 people in B.C., 208 in Alberta, 19 in Saskatchewan, 19 in Manitoba, eight in Ontario, six in Quebec and one on Prince Edward Island.
The agency said people should not eat, use, sell or serve any red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions from Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif., or any products made with these onions.
There is no evidence to suggest that onions grown in Canada are associated with the outbreak, it said.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said it is conducting a food safety investigation and has issued food recall warnings for the brand of raw imported onions and some food products that contain these onions.
