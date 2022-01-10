Back to online learning: Inside the homes of several families during Omicron

An animation gif shows children and families at home taking part in remote learning during the week of Jan. 3. Provinces that adopted remote learning include Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters, Evan Mitsui/CBC, Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

As students in Alberta and British Columbia returned to school today, several other provinces have moved to online learning amid a surge in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant. Provinces that adopted remote learning include Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

Here's a glimpse into what learning looks like in those provinces right now.

The new 'homeroom'

Bethany and Hans Stief supervise their twin six-year-old girls Nora and Willa during online school while also taking care of their toddler, Edith, in Hamilton on Jan. 7.

(Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

Nora and Willa prepare for online school under the couch in the living room.

(Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

Willa tries to pay attention during online class while her parents work from home and take care of her toddler sister.

(Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

In Manitoba

Grade 6 student Danica Pusiewich, 11, gears up for school Monday morning in Winnipeg — her fourth time at remote learning since the pandemic began.

(Gabriela Klimes/CBC)

In P.E.I.

Five-year-old Everett Mazerolle, pictured on Friday, began online kindergarten in Suffolk, P.E.I., on Jan. 6. Remote learning is expected to continue in the province until at least Jan. 17.

(Devon Goodsell/CBC)

In Quebec

A seven-year-old boy attends an online class in Mandeville, Que., on Jan. 4. It's anticipated kids in Quebec will return to school next Monday.

(Ivanoh Demers/CBC/Radio-Canada)

(Ivanoh Demers/CBC/Radio-Canada)

In Ontario

Six-year-old Maverick Denette, left, and his sister, Peyton Denette, age seven, do online schoolwork as their mom, Kristy Denette, works at her computer in their Mississauga, Ont., home on Jan. 6.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Toronto District School Board students returned to classes virtually after the holidays as part of a two-week-long measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario. Here, Sasha Mitsui, four, participates in online schooling on Jan. 5.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Her school day includes roll call in the mornings and afternoons and sessions that include music lessons.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)