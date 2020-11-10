"Remembrance day to me means that I get to live in a country where I'm free. I can get up in the morning and not worry that my children are safe," said Julie Gohm.

Gohm, 59, owns The Original Bug Shirt Company in Powassan, Ont. — a town of fewer than 4,000 people. Usually her company makes mosquito-proof clothing, but since September Gohm and her staff have been working on a special dress made out of poppies.

"This year everything is surrounded by COVID, our whole lifestyle has changed, and I felt that Remembrance Day is not going to be what it always has been," Gohm said.

"We are not going to have the crowds. We are not going to have the services. None of that is going to happen. And so how are people going to reflect?"

So Gohm decided to create the poppy dress as a tribute.

Julie Gohm decided to create the poppy dress because she was worried that COVID-19 would make it difficult for people to honour Canada's veterans this year.

The dress is made of polyester and lycra, and covered with more than 600 hand-made fabric poppies.

From design to completion, it took Gohm and her staff more than 300 hours to finish the unique garment.

"We hand-cut every single poppy," she said. "And even though a lot of us had sore hands at the end of the day, it was a labour of love."

A window to remember

When Gohm and her team finally completed the dress, they installed it in the shop window overlooking Powassan's main street and put it beside a modern-day Canadian soldier's uniform.

Gohm says she wasn't sure what to expect, but almost immediately people took notice.

Cally Essery and her granddaughter Kalicee, 6, stopped to look at the dress on their way back from the grocery store.

"I was thinking about how much has changed this year," Essery said. "We can't do the things that we normally do to be thankful and to remember. So this helps."

Cally Essery and her granddaughter Kalicee, 6, stopped to look at the dress on their way back from the grocery store. 'It made me think about the war,' said Kalicee. (Nick Purdon/CBC)

It isn't just civilians who stop to look at the dress.

Kathy Bilodeau joined Canada's military in 1981 and served for 13 years before a back injury forced her out.

"It's gorgeous," she said. "Makes me want to stand to attention."

Bilodeau's husband served in the Canadian forces as well, as did her father.

"I have a lot of pride in serving my country," she said. "I miss, I miss it, as a veteran you never stop serving your country. Brings a lot of pride.

"So to see this, and to see the respect and the love that went into this beautiful display, it just touches my heart."

'For me it is a tribute to all of them'

Gohm says she has been overwhelmed by the reaction to her dress.

"I think as we age and as younger generations come up, if we don't in our generation continue to share how important Remembrance Day is, it's going to get lost," she said.

And while she wants all veterans to see the dress, she hopes one in particular — her former neighbour Dan Taylor — understands why she did it.

"For Dan to see that another generation cares, and another generation is helping to spread the word of the poppy and of Remembrance Day, I think that's pretty special."

Taylor served with The Royal Canadian Regiment and the Royal Canadian Medical Corps following the Korean War. He also started a war museum in Powassan in 2011.

Dan Taylor admires the poppy dress through the store's display window. He served with The Royal Canadian Regiment and the Royal Canadian Medical Corps. He also started a war museum in Powassan, Ont., where he lives. (Nick Purdon/CBC)

His grandfather fought in the First World War and was awarded the Military Medal, one of the highest awards for acts of bravery, in August 1916. Three months later he was killed during the Battle of the Somme.

His father served and fought in the Second World War.

"I think of my dad and grandpa, and the thousands of other veterans," Taylor said. "The tears, thousands of tears, in my lifetime, standing with the troops and seeing civilians crying, soldiers crying, just like I do, it's too emotional."

And he's moved by the gesture of the poppy dress.

"The veteran [uniform] and the dress, that's awesome," said Taylor. "With the veteran beside it, it makes it beautiful."

At 11 a.m. on Remembrance Day, Gohm and her staff will spend a few silent moments in front of the dress and pay tribute to Canada's veterans.

Dan Taylor, 83, is reflected in the display window as he stands in front of the poppy dress in downtown Powassan, Ont. Taylor served in the Canadian military, as did his father and grandfather. (Nick Purdon/CBC)

The next morning she says she will take the dress down.

Gohm says she plans to donate the dress to a place that represents Canada's veterans, but hasn't decided where just yet.

"I didn't have a dad that was in the war, or a grandpa, so it's not about that. For me it is a tribute to all of them," Gohm said.

"When I first started the dress I thought, 'OK, how many died in the First World War?' Well, you could never make a dress with enough poppies on it. And how sad is that?"