Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa highlights events across Canada

Remembrance Day bells will ring at Parliament Hill, and at city halls, places of worship and military bases across Canada today to commemorate the end of the First World War a century ago.

CBC coverage for the national ceremony in Ottawa starts at 10 a.m. ET.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who is heading the ceremony as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Paris on Sunday for events with other world leaders, will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial. Sajjan will be joined by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

There will also be gun salutes and flypasts at 11:05 a.m. ET.

More than 66,000 Canadians died on the battlefields of Europe, and more than 45,000 lost their lives. The Remembrance Day ceremonies will also acknowledge the contributions of all Canadians who have served and are still serving today.

Honouring the fallen

In a statement Sunday from the Prime Minister's Office, Trudeau emphasized the role Canadians played in WW I.

It was a chilly but sunny day in Ottawa on Sunday for the ceremony to mark 100 years since the First World War ended with the signing of the Armistice. (Chris Rands/CBC)

"One hundred years ago today, the Armistice between Germany and the Allies ended the First World War. As we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, we also mark Canada's Hundred Days," his statement says, in part.

"During the '100 Days Offensive,' Canadians spearheaded attacks that overcame the last lines of German defences and paved the way to final victory. These soldiers were the face and strength of a young country that sacrificed beyond measure and never faltered in its duty."

Trudeau also encouraged people in Canada to take time out at 11 a.m. for two minutes of silence, to "remember every Canadian who has sacrificed their future for generations beyond their own. We stand today, free and at peace, because of them.

"Lest we forget."

In Toronto, among the events across the city, there will be a military parade through the downtown streets, with the primary ceremony set for Old City Hall starting at 10:45 a.m. ET, with Mayor John Tory in attendance. Premier Doug Ford will host Ontario's official Queen's Park Remembrance Day ceremony.

In Nova Scotia, Halifax's Grand Parade starts at 11 a.m. AT, with the 1st Field Artillery Regiment firing a 21-gun salute from Citadel Hill's saluting battery, followed by the noon gun salute. Other Remembrance Day events will take place across the province.