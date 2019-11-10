How to watch Remembrance Day on CBC
Special coverage airs on CBC News Network and livestreams from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET
CBC will have live coverage of today's Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
Watch our Remembrance Day special on CBC TV and CBC News Network, or stream it on CBC Gem or our CBC News app. Our special airs on CBC News Network and runs live from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern time.
On CBC TV, you can watch the special at 10 a.m. local time — unless you're in Atlantic Canada, where it will start at 11 a.m., or in the Newfoundland time zone, where it will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Rosemary Barton will host our special coverage. CBC will also repeat the broadcast on CBC NN between 6 and 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
You can also listen to our radio special hosted by Matt Galloway and Nil Köksal. It begins on CBC Radio One or the CBC Listen app at 10:55 a.m. local time — unless you are in Atlantic Canada, where you can join us at 11:55 a.m. or at 12:25 p.m in Newfoundland.
