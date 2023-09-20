Rallies against LGBTQ rights in schools met with counter-protests across Canada

Heated exchanges between protesters and counter-protesters are taking place across the country today over school policies on gender identity.

Posters created by a group called "1MillionMarch4Children" say rally participants are standing together against what they call "gender ideology" in the nation's schools.

The protests are linked to emerging policies across the country, including in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, that require young people to get parental consent before teachers can use their preferred first names and pronouns.

The rallies are being met with counter-protesters who say those policies are a violation of children's rights and that transgender youth should not be outed to their parents by teachers.

Protests are occurring across the country, including in Montreal, Fredericton, and Ottawa — where thousands of people are facing off in front of Parliament Hill and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh led a group of counter-protesters down Wellington Street.

Wellington Street was closed in both directions between Elgin and Bank streets as over a thousand people gathered for demonstrations on Parliament Hill. Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, his expression of support for LGBTQ children.

Protesters march down Elgin Street as they demonstrate against sexual orientation and gender identity programs in schools, in Ottawa, on Wednesday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

"The protests taking place today will only cause harm to youth who are looking for our support and acceptance," Sutcliffe wrote.

In Ottawa, Toronto, Kitchener, and Guelph, school boards have issued statements expressing support for LGBTQ studnets, staff, and families, in the wake of these planned protests

Heated arguments, locked doors

In St. John's, Grand Falls-Windsor and Corner Brook, N.L., groups of protesters gathered at government buildings and parking lots. These gatherings saw tears and heated back-and-forth arguments between those who argue for "parental rights" in school curriculums, and those who say these "parental rights" do not include parents who are LGBTQ or parents of LGBTQ children.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District issued a notice to staff ahead of the rallies, advising teachers and employees not to engage with any protesters who show up on school properties, and to keep school doors locked.

Similar marches and counter-protests are planned in B.C., which does not have a specific sexual orientations and gender identities (SOGI) curriculum in schools but where students learn about human rights, respecting diversity, and responding to discrimination.

B.C. human rights commissioner Kasari Govender issued a statement on Tuesday saying she is "disturbed by news of hate-fuelled marches" and said erasing trans people from school curricula amounts to hate.

Protesters and counter-protesters outside city hall in Halifax. (Robert Short/CBC)

The leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia John Rustad issued a statement Wednesday in support of the rallies against "gender ideology" in schools, stating he would end SOGI curriculums if elected.

"First, I will end SOGI123, and I will implement a zero-tolerance anti-bullying approach in our schools. Schools must be safe for all students, and the SOGI123 program is a failure; it has become a distraction and it is divisive," Rustad said in his statement.

"Second, I stand with parents who are demanding honesty, transparency, and accountability from our public education system."

In Fredericton, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs — whose government helped spark the national debate about gender policies in schools — told reporters today that parents must be informed if their children are questioning their gender identity.