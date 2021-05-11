Canada · Video

Quebec warns Ontarians about border hopping as restrictions ease

Quebec Premier François Legault says Ontarians need to stay on their side of the border, even as restrictions are eased in Quebec's Outaouais region, across from Ottawa.

