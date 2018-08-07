Quebec man charged after Regina Airbnb operator finds suspicious IDs left behind

A Quebec man is charged with five counts of identity theft after an Airbnb operator found suspicious IDs left behind after a guest left.

Regina police were called to a home last week by the landlord, according to a news release.

The landlord had found several documents, which featured the same picture but different names and addresses, while cleaning the property after the guest left on Aug. 2, police said.



While waiting for officers to arrive, the landlord saw a man trying to get into the home. Police arrived and arrested the man.

The 31-year-old faces the following charges:

Five counts of identity theft.

Possession of forged documents with intent.

Identity fraud.

Fraud under $5,000.

Breach of undertaking.

Police said the victims are believed to be from other jurisdictions in Canada. The man made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.