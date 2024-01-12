Quaker recalls granola bars, cereals over possible salmonella exposure

Quaker Canada is voluntary recalling 38 varieties of granola bars and Harvest Crunch cereals due to the potential exposure to salmonella.

The company said the recall was a direct result of one initiated Thursday in the United States by the Quaker Oats Company.

Do you have a recalled product? Check the list here.

"This action is being taken in Canada out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the wellbeing of our Canadian consumers," Quaker Canada said in a release.

The company said the recalled products have been distributed across Canada.

Consumers are being told to check their pantries for any of the products listed here and dispose of them. Quaker Canada cautioned people to not consume the recalled products.

The company said it's working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

Children, pregnant people, elderly most at risk

In a separate release, the Canadian government said food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," the government said in a recall notice.

"Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."

The U.S. parent company, Quaker Oats, which is owned by PepsiCo, initially announced a product recall on Dec. 15, 2023. Thursday's announcement was an expansion of that recall, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on its website.