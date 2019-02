Video

Q&A | Sexual offences in amateur sport

CBC’s Jamie Strashin puts questions to our panellists — Lorraine Lafreniere from the Coaches Association of Canada, Karyn Kennedy from Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, Dawn Smyth of Basketball Canada and Todd Jackson of Hockey Canada

57:40

