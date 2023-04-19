How the PSAC strike will affect Canadians

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced a strike Wednesday after failing to reach an agreement with its employer — the Government of Canada — Tuesday night. Now, Canadians are bracing for the fallout.

The strike by federal public workers involves staff of Service Canada, Global Affairs Canada, Veterans Affairs Canada and Indigenous Services Canada. It involves a number of bargaining groups, including about 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers.

PSAC says more than 100,000 workers could walk off the job across Canada.

With about 155,000 non-essential workers on strike, this will affect everything from passport applications to tax return processing and immigration matters.

WATCH | The prime minister comments after the negotiation deadline announcement:

Trudeau hopes for resolution ahead of PSAC strike Duration 1:14 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 'we're very hopeful that we're going to be able to resolve this' as PSAC workers get ready to strike later this week.

It's just days away from the tax deadline of April 30, and only a few months after the government reported clearing backlogs that have been plaguing the system during the pandemic.

How this affects Canadians

This week, the federal government released details on how a potential strike could affect services to Canadians, saying "certain services may be delayed or not delivered at all," and that "the public may have trouble accessing some Government of Canada buildings where services are delivered."

Here's a summary of what may be disrupted: