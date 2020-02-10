Protesters cause delays for Ontario Via Rail routes
Protesters have been demonstrating at Belleville, Ont., in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Nation opposing the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia. Via Rail has cancelled trains on the Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto routes.
Social Sharing
Protesters have been demonstrating at Belleville, Ont., in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Nation opposing the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia. Via Rail has cancelled trains on the Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto routes. 3:43