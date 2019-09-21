Woman faces charges after replica gun seized in Charlottetown

A 40-year-old woman is facing charges after a replica gun was seized at the Charlottetown Mall on Saturday.

Police were called to the BMO location at 670 University Avenue 4:50 p.m. after getting reports of a person carrying a firearm near the ATM area.

"When an officer responds to a call regarding a firearm, the officer doesn't know if the firearm is real or a replica and we have to respond accordingly," said Cpl. David Flynn of Charlottetown police.

The bank was closed at the time and the suspect was outside the mall at the time of her arrest.

It's unclear what charges the woman faces, but as of early evening she remained in police custody.

"If somebody has a replica firearm in public, it makes it dangerous for everybody," Flynn said.