Island woman defies all odds as she reaches 100th birthday
'I was too stubborn to die'
Westmoreland P.E.I's Annie Leard has hit the century mark, and is still in great health. Not bad for a woman, who by all accounts, shouldn't have lived longer than a few days.
Leard was born premature in 1918. When asked how she made it past birth she said "I was too stubborn to die."
Leard weighed only a pound and a half and was so tiny, her mother's wedding ring went up past her elbow.
Shoebox baby
She said her mother brought her home and kept her in a shoebox near the oven. A make-shift incubator to keep her warm — it was 1918 after all.
Her eldest daughter Sharon Rose said her mother's story is a miracle.
"To think how things are today, and how little they had to work with back in 1918, it's amazing she has survived, and did as well as she did," she said.
Rose said Leard's parents fed her brown sugar and water. She said the doctor at the time was shocked when he came by and saw that Leard was still alive.
"I guess it was the tender loving care … maybe the grace of God that kept her alive."
Her second daughter, Margaret Gaudet said the only evidence of Leard's premature birth is a turned in foot that's made walking difficult her entire life.
"It certainly never kept her from doing anything, working on our farm, walking from Breadalbane on the railroad tracks to Emerald, to an Irish concert," she said.
"It's just amazing my mother could've been born as tiny as she was, and be here today for her 100th birthday."
Leard celebrated her birthday with her three children, some of her seven grandkids and 14 great-grandkids, who perhaps wouldn't exist today, if not for Leard's creative mother, a shoebox and a stubborn baby.
With files from Steve Bruce
