Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch live
COVID-19 tracker
Vaccine tracker
news
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
PEI
·
Video
With lobster season in progress, we took to the streets of Charlottetown to ask Islanders about their first feed of lobster for 2021
"That first taste of lobster, that's P.E.I. life," says Bonnie McDonald.
Social Sharing
"That first taste of lobster, that's P.E.I. life," says Bonnie McDonald.
Posted: May 10, 2021 4:06 PM AT | Last Updated: May 10
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now