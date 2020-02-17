Demonstrators backing Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs spend the night at Confederation Bridge

At least four people spent the night at Confederation Bridge to show their support for the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, who oppose the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline on their territory in northern B.C..

More than two dozen demonstrators with flags and signs first gathered Sunday afternoon.

They set up at a median on the road leading to the bridge. While traffic was slowed, vehicles were able to proceed across the bridge.

On Monday morning a fire was still going at the demonstrators' camp on the P.E.I. side of the Confederation Bridge. RCMP said the night was peaceful and the road remained open.

More demonstrators rejoined the camp as the sun rose Monday.

The people who were there all night say they plan to stay throughout the day, as well.

Demonstrators continued to camp out near the Confederation Bridge Monday morning. RCMP say Sunday was peaceful as demonstrators stood in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs against the the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in B.C. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

In a statement on behalf of the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils, Chief Darlene Bernard and Chief Junior Gould said they support the peaceful protest, but acknowledge that some First Nations support the pipeline.

"We respect the environmental concerns raised by the Wet'suwet'en hereditary Chiefs and we also acknowledge and respect the decisions made by over 20 First Nations, including most Wet'suwet'en First Nations, that have signed impact benefits agreements with [Coastal GasLink] and currently support the pipeline," they said.

The statement said it's important the matter be resolved peacefully and "within the law."

"What Islanders and Canadians need to understand is that these protests happening across the country, and now in P.E.I., are about more than just the Wet'suwet'en situation.

"They are about centuries of Canada's Indigenous people being denied access to the land and resources, they are about centuries of economic and social marginalization," the statement said.

A national story

The Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say the representatives from 20 First Nations who consented to this project were established by the Indian Act and only have authority over reserve lands.

Members of the Mohawk First Nation in eastern Ontario have been supporting of the hereditary chiefs. The blockade, near Belleville, prompted CN Rail to close its Eastern Canadian freight train network, and Via Rail has cancelled passenger trains nationwide because of demonstrations taking place along or on railway tracks.