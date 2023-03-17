WestJet won't fly to Toronto from Charlottetown Airport this summer
Alberta-based airline had already cut winter service to P.E.I.
WestJet will not be resuming direct flights between Charlottetown and Toronto this summer, according to the P.E.I. airport's CEO.
The Calgary-based airline announced last July that it was eliminating its planned thrice-weekly service to the Island for the winter.
At one point the airline had a daily flight to Toronto, but that won't be brought back this summer.
In an email to CBC News, Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson said Swoop, which is owned by WestJet, will offer flights from Charlottetown to Toronto and Hamilton.
CBC News has reached out to WestJet for comment but hasn't received a response.
This isn't the first Maritime airport that's seen a reduction in service from WestJet in recent months.
Earlier in March, the airline announced it was cancelling all direct flights from Moncton to Toronto starting in May.
