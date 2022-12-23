Cancelled travel plans and weather woes put a damper on Islanders' holiday plans

Worsening weather conditions across Canada on Friday were wreaking havoc on holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Many flights were grounded across the country, including the Swoop flight leaving for Toronto from the Charlottetown airport on Friday. And just after 6 p.m. Friday, the Confederation Bridge was closed to all traffic until the weather situation changes.

For Sandy Nicholson, these past few days have been a blur of searching for new flights and trying to get her three children home to Prince Edward Island in time for Christmas.

"It's been a stressful week," said Nicholson, whose three children live in separate provinces. Her son was supposed to get to the Island on Thursday, but his flight out of Kelowna, B.C., was cancelled.

Christmas festivities for Sandy Nicholson will look different this year, with flight cancellations meaning not all three of her children will be able to make it home in time. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The next available flight Nicholson was able to book for her son was on Dec. 26.

'You want your kids'

"This will be his first Christmas away from home, which wasn't going to be the Christmas that he was planning," she said. Thankfully, Nicholson said her son was invited to take part in a friend's Christmas festivities.

But she said as a mother, it's tough to not spend Christmas with her children.

"I just try to be thankful that they're safe and okay. But yeah, you want your kids. I haven't seen my son for four months and that's the longest I've ever been away from him."

Ahead of her daughter's flight on Saturday morning, Nicholson has been keeping in touch with her to discuss the latest updates and possible travel backup plans. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Nicholson also said she's hopeful that her daughter's Saturday morning flight from Toronto will go smoothly, but she's been keeping an eye on the weather forecast just in case.

Once the family is reunited, Nicholson said they will celebrate Christmas together, even if it's a few days late.

"It's all just a date, so it doesn't matter. We just want to have them home at some point," she said.

'Disappointing' to cancel road trip

For Brandon Howard Roy, his hopes of spending Christmas with his family in Montreal were dashed for the third year in a row. Roy was supposed to drive to Montreal Friday morning with his fiancé, but decided not to travel after seeing the weather forecasts.

"It just seemed like it was going to be 48 hours of chaos, so we said we better just hunker down here and postpone Christmas maybe by a month," he said.

Brandon Howard Roy spent his afternoon shopping at the Charlottetown Mall, after cancelling plans to drive to Montreal to spend Christmas with family. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"It's pretty rough, it wasn't an easy decision to make. The weather is a tough thing to predict, but it is what it is," he said.

Roy said it's been disappointing news to his family, especially after spending the past two Christmases apart because of COVID-19.

"2023 is going to be a Montreal Christmas, fingers crossed," he said.

Confederation Bridge travel

Although the Confederation Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles including buses at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, some Maritime Bus travellers may have still been able to get across before it closed to all traffic at 6 p.m.

The bus company made a plan to take passengers as far as the bridge on one bus, transfer them and their luggage into minivans — which were still allowed to cross at that point — and have another bus pick them up on the other side.

Betty Bellefountaine was hopeful about getting to New Brunswick to visit her daughter, and was grateful that Maritime Bus had found a way to get passengers across the Confederation Bridge despite the restrictions on high-sided vehicles earlier this afternoon. The bridge was closed to all traffic at 6 p.m. Friday. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Betty Bellefountaine was leaving Charlottetown on a bus heading to New Brunswick Friday afternoon to spend Christmas with her daughter in Oromocto.

At that point she was hopeful of getting there and comfortable with Maritime Bus's plan.

"That suits me fine as long as I get there," said Bellefountaine.

Bellefountaine said she couldn't wait to see her daughter, who she doesn't get to visit that often.

"It's the only time I get to see her if I go there. So I'm really, really looking forward to seeing her. I told her to be ready for a great big hug."