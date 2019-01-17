Problems with new Charlottetown well field delaying environmental study

A government-funded study aimed at shaping P.E.I.'s water use rules is up to two years behind schedule because of ongoing problems with Charlottetown's newest well field in Miltonvale Park.

The well field is set up to pump water from the Coles Creek watershed into the city. The province commissioned the study to find out what impact that water extraction is having on the creek's stream flow and fish populations.

But while the city finally opened the new well field nine months ago, officials say technical problems have stopped it from operating anywhere near capacity.

"So we don't think there's been enough pumping there that we can really detect a change in the stream level," said Mike van den Heuvel, the study's lead researcher. "So, all it's going to do is eventually delay the conclusions of the study, because we'll have to do at least two years of data pumping at full capacity. It may delay it for a year or two."

Study won't influence new Water Act regulations

On its website, the P.E.I. government says the study "will inform decisions around water usage in the future" and "will determine the necessary quantity of water in streams to ensure our waterways can be sustainably managed into the future."

But van den Heuvel maintains there's no major urgency to complete the study. He points out the P.E.I. government is already drawing up its new Water Act regulations — some of which it hopes to have in place by the spring.

The P.E.I. government expects to have some of its Water Act regulations in place by the spring — ahead of the study's completion. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

He says his research team has provided other scientific research and general guidelines to government to help shape its regulations.

"In the end, we knew the province was going to have regulations before the study was done anyway," he said.

"This study is one river on one site, too. It certainly won't be all encompassing for giving us all the answers for P.E.I. We're all aware research of this nature has to be ongoing."

Silver lining

Van den Heuvel says the delays in getting the new well field fully operational may actually lead to a more complete study.

He said it's given his research team more time to collect data on the watershed's fish and stream flows before they're impacted by major water extraction. They've been collecting that data since 2016.

According to the city of Charlottetown, this pumping station in Miltonvale Park hasn't seen much activity since the well field opened. Various technical problems have prevented the pumps from running at capacity. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Certainly streams change from year to year. So to get more of a sense of the variability in that stream before the pumping activity happens is probably an advantage," he said.

The city says contractors are working on necessary repairs to the well field this week, which should get it operating at full capacity within a month.

