Some East Royalty residents without water Monday morning

A water main break in East Royalty has some residents with dry faucets Monday morning.

Charlottetown's water and sewer utility has isolated the repair to St. Peters Road, between Robertson Road and MacWilliams Road, including Bambrick Heights and Tara Heights, according to a news release from the city.

Residents in the area will not have access to water for several hours until the repair is finished, the release said. Other residents in East Royalty might have also temporarily experienced a loss in water service or pressure Monday morning.

"Customers may experience some air or discoloration. If so, they should run their taps for 5-10 minutes to clear," the release said.

Residents can contact the city's water and sewer utility for more information.

