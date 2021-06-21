Some East Royalty residents without water Monday morning
Charlottetown's water and sewer utility has isolated the repair to St. Peters Road
A water main break in East Royalty has some residents with dry faucets Monday morning.
Charlottetown's water and sewer utility has isolated the repair to St. Peters Road, between Robertson Road and MacWilliams Road, including Bambrick Heights and Tara Heights, according to a news release from the city.
Residents in the area will not have access to water for several hours until the repair is finished, the release said. Other residents in East Royalty might have also temporarily experienced a loss in water service or pressure Monday morning.
"Customers may experience some air or discoloration. If so, they should run their taps for 5-10 minutes to clear," the release said.
Residents can contact the city's water and sewer utility for more information.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?