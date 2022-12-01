Victoria Playhouse welcomes familiar face as artistic director
Actor, playwright and curator Johanna Nutter returns to the theatre to take on new role
Johanna Nutter has performed on stages across Canada and Europe, but is now getting ready to step into a new role. The Victoria Playhouse recently named her as the theatre's new artistic director, a role Nutter says she has been preparing to take on for years.
"I'm thinking back to all of the conversations I had with audience members over the years outside on the beautiful patio at the theatre," she said, in an interview with Mainstreet P.E.I. host Matt Rainnie.
"People telling me what they enjoyed, what they wanted to see and just being in the village and getting a sense of the community."
Nutter first appeared on stage at the playhouse in 2007, and has returned many times over the past 15 years. In that time, her connection to the community grew. So much so, that seven years ago, she bought a property there, even though she was based in Montreal at the time.
"It was a bit of a cart-before-the-horse situation," she said.
"I was like, 'Well, what am I doing with a home here when I live in Montreal?' And some little voice inside me said, 'I guess you're going to figure that out.'"
Now that she has figured out that part of her journey, Nutter has moved on to the next steps, working to connect with the creative community on Prince Edward Island.
"I want to showcase Island artists as much as possible, maybe look at doing some of our own in-house creations that utilize that wealth of culture that we have here," she said.
Among Nutter's first events are two performances of a Community Christmas Carol on the weekend of Dec. 10-11. The shows will be held as open-door fundraisers, meaning there are no tickets to be purchased in advance, but donations will be collected at the door. Funds raised will be used to support future programming.
"We're in a position where we are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, but the relief funding that was there in the beginning isn't there," she said.
"So a certain amount of caution is necessary, but I don't think that's going to keep us from having fun and telling some good stories."
The shows are meant to be what she calls a "good old-fashioned community holiday celebration."
"We're just going to get up on stage, pages in hand, along with some community members from Victoria … and just get together and have a really good time," she said.
With files from Matt Rainnie
