Canada's veterans fighting a new battle: Government bureaucracy

Wounded veterans who have served this country say they're facing a new battle: Government bureaucracy.

Their doctors say they no longer have time to fill out the pages of paperwork necessary for them to receive disability benefits.

But without a doctor's visit, the veterans say they can't get the help they so desperately need.

Chris Cobham of St. Louis, P.E.I., is proud of his military service.

His grandfather, father and sister also served in the military. Cobham retired after 25 years, having fought in places like Croatia, Sarajevo and Bosnia.

What he experienced took its toll.

Chris Cobham retired after 25 years of service, having fought in places like Croatia, Sarajevo and Bosnia. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"I have PTSD, anxiety and depression, and medical issues with my body," said Cobham, who is 60.

"I've had an ankle joint complete replacement. I've had a hip replacement, and I'm waiting for the fall to have another hip replacement."

Earlier this year, he made a doctor's appointment to get the paperwork he needed for his Disability Tax Credit done.

Cobham had filled out the pages and pages of documents for the Canada Revenue Agency before, so he knew the routine.

But the doctor wouldn't see him.

Cobham said he was left confused and hurt.

"To be excluded for being a veteran, and a wounded veteran, a disabled veteran, I think that's the worst," he said.

"You give so much for your country and put so much on the line, that when you're done — if you're not healthy and you're broke — well, you're pretty well used up."

A familiar story

Veteran Dane Perry says he was turned away from his doctor as soon as he mentioned he was a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Dane Perry, 53, of St. Felix, P.E.I., had a similar experience with his doctor.

Perry joined the military right out of college and spent 27 years fighting for his country. He retired six years ago, diagnosed with PTSD.

"What you see never goes away. You just try and find ways to deal with it — that's all," said Perry, looking back on a career that included time in the Middle East, Bosnia, Sierra Leone, Afghanistan and on the Syrian-Israeli border.

As soon as ... she found out I was a veteran, she told me she would not help me. - Dane Perry

"[My doctor] asked me what my main problem was, and I told her that I had post-traumatic stress disorder, mostly from my time in Sierra Leone," Perry said.

"As soon as those words came out of my mouth [and] she found out I was a veteran, she told me she would not help me."

Owen Parkhouse knows how onerous the paperwork can be, having gone through it himself.

Parkhouse is first vice-president of the Dominion Command with the Royal Canadian Legion. Legion officials say they've heard from veterans across the country who are experiencing similar issues.

"It's a challenge, especially when you're coming out [of the military]. It's a grieving process when you take off the uniform and become a civilian again," Parkhouse said.

Owen Parkhouse, 1st vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion provincial command and membership chair on P.E.I., says he knows how onerous the paperwork can be for veterans living with a disability. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"Many of these veterans are struggling with mental health issues on top of their physical injuries, and having a doctor sign off is crucial. And the fact that doctors are saying, 'I can't do this paperwork, it's just too much for me' — what can a veteran do?"

'Hours and hours of work'

The College of Family Physicians of Canada says Veterans Affairs could make things easier for veterans and doctors.

The college wants the paperwork simplified, and that physicians are paid fairly for filling it out.

Dr. Michael Green, president-elect with the CFPC, said doctors are swamped with paperwork. Some of the most challenging is paperwork for veterans.

"If you have a complex patient who is a veteran, it's not just a CRA form: there's a CRA form, there's a Veterans Affairs form, there's often provincial forms for receiving certain types of treatments that are only covered for certain conditions," Green said.

"It's hours and hours of work every year."

Veterans seeking disability benefits may need to complete paperwork for different benefits, with different government departments. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Last year, Veterans Affairs said it updated its medical questionnaire to make it shorter and less complex. The department said it does reimburse doctors "at a reasonable rate."

But in a statement to CBC News, the department acknowledged that "it may be difficult for some veterans to obtain this information due to challenges in health-care access."

The Canada Revenue Agency, which oversees the Disability Tax Credit paperwork, said it is dedicated to ensuring the program is accessible. But it added: "Canadians also expect the CRA to ensure the integrity of the program, by maintaining a validation process that is both accurate and thorough."

"It's very concerning to me that veterans don't have access to the family physicians that they need in order to get this paperwork filled out," said Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor.

"That is why we've asked Veterans Affairs physicians that work for the department, they've undertaken to speak to the professional bodies when it comes to doctor's associations across the country to see what we can do to streamline the paperwork."

Both Cobham and Perry did eventually find a doctor to fill out their paperwork.

Cobham said there needs to be changes so no other veteran has to go through what he went through again.

"We have a hard enough time now as it is," he said.