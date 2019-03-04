Union of Veterans' Affairs Employees welcomes new minister
Lawrence MacAulay will be sixth minister in five years to hold the portfolio
The Union of Veterans' Affairs Employees in Charlottetown likes the choice for the new minister of veterans affairs.
Lawrence MacAulay, one of P.E.I.'s four MPs, was sworn in on Friday.
MacAulay replaces Jody Wilson-Raybould. He leaves behind the agriculture portfolio to Quebec MP Marie-Claude Bibeau.
Debi Buell, the president of the union local, said she is happy with the announcement.
"I'm sure he is aware of the veterans' issues, and I'm sure he knows a lot of veterans," she said. "So, I was pleased Lawrence was named."
MacAulay's seniority in government could work to his advantage, Buell said.
"I think that is good because when the veterans come forward with concerns, then I think their voices will be heard loud and clear," she said.
MacAulay's appointment makes him the sixth minister to hold the portfolio in the past five years
Buell has seen the position shuffled often. She said she hopes MacAulay lasts in the role.
"I'm hoping that this time there will be some stability," she said. "I know there is an election looming in the fall, but I am hoping things won't change too much."
Worried about stability
The Royal Canadian Legion is worried about stability as well.
Brad White, national executive director of the organization, said the group has a number of concerns, including wait times in the adjudication process for benefits.
They are also worried about what a change could mean for the new pension rules expected in April, he said.
"I hope it doesn't slow it down," White said.
MacAulay happy with new role
MacAulay is thrilled to be in his new role.
"It's an honour to serve the veterans across this country, and of course, I understand fully how important veterans affairs is in Prince Edward Island itself," he told CBC's Compass.
With the resignation of Wilson-Raybould, eyes have been fixed on the Liberal government, but MacAulay won't be distracted from his role, he said.
"My role is to serve the veterans, the people who put their lives on the line so you and I can live in freedom and peace," he said. "That's exactly what I will be doing."
MacAulay has heard concerns about the stability of the department, but he said this portfolio is important to the government. He met with veterans affairs staff on Monday.
