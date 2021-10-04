P.E.I. Vax Pass going well so far, says early adopter

Even though the new Vax Pass rules don't come into effect until Tuesday, at least one venue has put the rules in place already and says so far so good.

Charlottetown's Eastlink Centre held its first fully-vaccinated event Saturday — the first home game for the Islanders — and general manager Jennifer Shebib says it went well.

Everyone at Saturday's hockey game had to provide proof of vaccination along with their government-issued photo ID, Jennifer Shebib says. (Nicola Macleod/CBC)

"Everybody was prepared and ready in terms of showing us their proof of vaccinations and identification," Shebib said.

"Everyone is excited to come back and watch hockey play, and you could feel the energy and the excitement in the arena as a result of that. So we were really excited to see that."

'Please have patience'

Starting Tuesday, Islanders will have to show proof of vaccination at most businesses and events on P.E.I.

Some businesses say enforcing the new rules could be a challenge.

Tara Maddix, executive director of the Greater Summerside Area Chamber of Commerce, said customers should give businesses and staff time to get used to the new rules.

Greater Summerside Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Tara Maddix says some businesses are concerned enforcement of the Vax Pass program will fall on their employees. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

"We're asking the public to please have patience with these staff members. It's not up to the business that they have to implement this Vax Pass, it's coming from the province," Maddix said.

The chamber said it's hearing concerns about the QR codes for vaccine passports, which eventually will be scanned anywhere that requires it.

Some businesses don't have the skills or devices for that, she said.