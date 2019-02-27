Upper Room Angels campaign falls short of goal

A campaign that provides money year-round to the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry's Soup Kitchen and Food Bank in Charlottetown has fallen short of its goal.

The Upper Room Angels campaign asks individuals to donate $52 to become an angel donor, one dollar for each week of the year.

Nancy Barrett has organized the campaign for the last 30 years.

"We were close, but we didn't reach our goal," she said.

The goal of the latest campaign was $75,000, but just over $72,000 was raised.

The campaign usually starts Labour Day weekend and wraps up on Dec. 31.

Barrett is disappointed, she said, but has decided to extend the deadline until the goal is reached.

"This year, we have extended it to the end of February."

The money raised is used to help provide food and supplies to assist the clients of the food bank throughout the year, Barrett said.

"We'd like to try to get people to donate. It is never too late to become an angel."

If you wish to support the campaign you can donate online at the Upper Room website.

