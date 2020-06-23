UPEI students' group asks provincial government to expand rental voucher eligibility

The University of Prince Edward Island Student Union is asking the P.E.I. government to expand eligibility for rental vouchers for post-secondary students.

Rental vouchers provide a set amount of money to help cover rent with a private landlord.

Anagha Muralidharan, a student union vice-president, said Charlottetown "is in the midst of a housing crisis" and students are having many issues around affordable housing.

"Rent prices around Charlottetown are just so high it's taking food off students' tables," she said.

Some students are struggling to pay for school as a result of their rent costs, Muralidharan said.

'There are emails coming in saying that students are on the verge of eviction because they can't afford to pay rent,' says Anagha Muralidharan. (Tony Davis/CBC)

She said the Progressive Conservative platform in 2019 "specifically said Island students would be added to the mobile rental voucher program."

"Currently there are two housing assistance programs. There's one for low income families and there is one for seniors living on the Island."

Most students don't fall under current criteria. The student union wants a specific stream for students to be able to access the vouchers, Muralidharan said.

It's not impossible for students to access rental vouchers, according to the provincial government.

Here are the eligibility criteria to receive a mobile rental voucher, according to the Department of Social Development and Housing:

Having a core housing need.

Individuals spend over 25 per cent of their household income on local housing.

Being a P.E.I. resident and a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada.

"While students are not excluded from applying for a mobile rental voucher, they are first encouraged to access student specific funding streams," officials with the department wrote in an email.

Since 2018, the government has implemented 1,050 mobile rental vouchers in P.E.I., officials with the department confirmed in an email. That's up about 45 from the numbers the department provided back in January.

However, Muralidharan met with government representatives and said there were mixed reactions to expanding the program to make it easier for more students to be eligible.

"There are emails coming in saying that students are on the verge of eviction because they can't afford to pay rent," she said.

Muralidharan says she would like to see students living in residence be able to access rental vouchers. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

There was some specific support for students last year, Muralidharan said.

Due to the pandemic, students were provided with rental supplements and not mobile rental vouchers, which would be paid to the tenant. She said the program only lasted for four months and, since last September, most students haven't been getting much rent assistance from the provincial government.

Muralidharan also worries about international students as the wording in the Progressive Conservative platform is for "Island students."

"Many students are landing into Charlottetown with no place to go," she said. "Although there may be units available, they are just way beyond anything they could afford."

Student retention and housing

A recent housing survey conducted by the student union indicated about 43 per cent of students who responded wanted to leave P.E.I. after graduating, but 67 per cent of those students indicated they would remain on the Island if housing could be made more affordable, Muralidharan said.

"The department of Economic Growth Tourism and Culture has focused on settlement, integration, inclusion and ultimately retention for newcomers including international students," representatives from that department said in an email.

The Department of Housing and Social Development also noted that Island students are eligible to access employment insurance while they study, but students have recently spoken out about not being able to access those benefits during their studies.